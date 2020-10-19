Morgan Stanley Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $88.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 239,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.