Morgan Stanley Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $63.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PENN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

