Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.