Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,740.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

