Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Up to $702.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $702.00, but opened at $734.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $712.00, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.62. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9998306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £1,599.75 ($2,090.08). Also, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,286 shares of company stock worth $839,668.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

