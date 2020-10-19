Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Up to $702.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $702.00, but opened at $734.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $712.00, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.62. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £1,599.75 ($2,090.08). Also, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,286 shares of company stock worth $839,668.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
