MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

