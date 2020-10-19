MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.