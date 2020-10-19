MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.89. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,241 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CLPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

About MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

