Myomo (MYO) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 33 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Myomo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myomo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.23 Myomo Competitors $1.25 billion $176.03 million 40.77

Myomo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Myomo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 375 1236 2018 104 2.50

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.17%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -208.64% -62.70% -25.26%

Risk & Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Myomo rivals beat Myomo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

