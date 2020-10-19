MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

MYR Group stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in MYR Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

