Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,029.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$35.30 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

