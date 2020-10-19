Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $128.87 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.