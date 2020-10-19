National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.29, a PEG ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Vision by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Vision by 138.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Vision by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

