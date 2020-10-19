National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.21. National Vision reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 430.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after buying an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 314.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 555,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 300.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 664,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 498,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $523,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

