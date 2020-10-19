Native Utility Token Price Hits $23.40 on Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for $23.40 or 0.00200325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

