Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

