Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE NLS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

