Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

