Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.80.

Netflix stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

