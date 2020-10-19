NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack Sells 1,934 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $62,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,049.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $997.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

