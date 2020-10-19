Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.