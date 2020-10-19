NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.19.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,072 shares of company stock worth $17,211,381 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,879. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $308.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

