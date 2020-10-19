NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $61.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,311. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

