NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 178.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9,964.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 195,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,843 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

