Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

