NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0737 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $13.77 and $10.39. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $121,373.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,634.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.03269564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.02166012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00413702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.01085998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00573992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00045060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

