Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NESRF. UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

