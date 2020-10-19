Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

