Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,051 McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

