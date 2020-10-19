Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,591,000.

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading hours on Monday. 371,239 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

