Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,120. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

