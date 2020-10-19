Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

