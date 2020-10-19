Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

