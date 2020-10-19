Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

ICF traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,388 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

