Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 141.4% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.61. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

