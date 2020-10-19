Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

