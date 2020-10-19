Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.27. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.