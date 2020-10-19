Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,453. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

