Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

