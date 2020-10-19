Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,325.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 775.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 250,468 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $10,273,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

