Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,091,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $22,390,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.