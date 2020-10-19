Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 650,090 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

