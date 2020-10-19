Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

