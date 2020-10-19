Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $349.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

