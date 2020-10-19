Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,687,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,452,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 914,084 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,113. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

