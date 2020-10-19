Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $56.47 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

