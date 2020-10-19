Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

