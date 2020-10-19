Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

