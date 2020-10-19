NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $737.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last week, NuBits has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

