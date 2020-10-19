NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

